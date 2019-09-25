A day after winning its second consecutive Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship, Teays Valley claimed a 5-0 non-league win on Wednesday over visiting Logan.
Lacey Urban defeat Rachel Vogt 6-1, 6-0; Lexy Urban down Jazmin Kessler 6-1, 6-1, and Kassidy Coey blank Selena Zheng 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles contests, Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler downed Carmen Shuttleworth and Maisey Russell 6-1, 6-0 and Emma Ashcraft and Midori Zimmerman beat Emily Clifton and Samantha Mustard by a like 6-1, 6-0 count.
The Vikings (18-1) host Westland today for another non-league match.