The Teays Valley girls tennis team recorded a 5-0 non-league win on Monday over host Bishop Ready.
Lacey Urban turned in a 6-0 and 6-1 win at first singles, Lexy Urban turned in a perfect 6-0 and 6-0 ledger at second singles and Sarah Vaughn won 6-1 and 6-2 at third singles.
The TV first doubles team of Kylee Miller and Emma Ashcraft won on straight-sets of 6-3 and 6-3 and the TV second doubles tandem of Haylee Grant and Baylee Crosby claimed a 6-1 and 6-2 victory.
Teays Valley (6-1) hosts Circleville today for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
Logan Elm 5,
Logan 0
Logan Elm bounced back from its first setback of the season to claim a 5-0 non-league win on Monday over host Logan.
“We’re pleased with our play tonight,” LE coach Tony Clouse said. “Getting our ninth win of the season shows our improvement from year. Everyone is a little more experienced and it shows. We still have some tough matches upcoming so hopefully we are rounding into form for the rest of the season.”
Keller Clouse outlasted Logan’s Rachel Vogt 6-2, 3-6 and 10-6 at first singles, Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington turned in a 6-0 and 6-1 ledger at second singles over Jazmin Kessler and LE teammate Hope Akers won on straight-sets of 6-2 and 6-2 at third singles against Selena Zheng.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller won 6-0 and 6-1 over Maisey Russell and Samantha Mustard. The LE second doubles duo of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson dispatched Addy Clement and Emily Clifton 6-2 and 6-2.
The Braves (9-1) resume MSL-Buckeye play today when they host Bloom-Carroll.
Unioto 3,
Circleville 2
Circleville dropped a 3-2 non-league decision on Monday to visiting Unioto.
Gracie Riddick recorded a 6-1 and 6-4 win at third singles and Emma Shaw and Kara Hinton prevailed 6-2 and 6-3 at first doubles.
Abby Michael fell 0-6 and 0-6 at first singles, Ella Jenkins lost 1-6 and 2-6 at second singles, and Sha Ford and Sydney McClanahan dropped a marathon 6-7, 6-4 and 6-7 match at second doubles.
The Tigers travel to Teays Valley today for a league match.