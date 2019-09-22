Teays Valley returned home on Saturday to shut out the Bishop Ready Silver Knights 8-0 in non-league action. It was the sixth shutout posted by the Vikings this season.
After coming away with a 0-0 tie against Amanda-Clearcreek on Thursday, the Vikings were anxious to put points on the board again and it didn’t take them long to do it. Senior Zach Cline started a first half scoring surge that resulted in three goals for the Vikings in just under two minutes. Zach Snyder followed Cline’s goal with one of his own after receiving an assist from Landon Garrett-Kelley. One minute later, Parker Hamilton placed a penalty kick past the goalkeeper and the score was 3-0.
Later in the half, junior Dallas Moore broke away from the Ready defense to score the team’s fourth goal. With four minutes remaining until halftime, Cline struck again to bring the halftime score to 5-0.
Seven minutes into the second half, Moore resumed the scoring barrage for the Vikings. At the 27 minute mark, Cline recorded his hat trick on an assist by Moore. Junior Chase Young concluded the scoring for the Vikings.
Defensively, Mason Koch recorded two saves as the Vikings.
Teays Valley (7-3-1, 3-0-1) hosts defending Mid-State League Buckeye Division champion Bloom-Carroll (7-4-1, 4-0) on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
Circleville 0,
Sheridan 0
Circleville peppered the net with 30 shots on Saturday, but was unable to find the back of the net in a non-league tie against host Sheridan.
Abby Dengler made three saves for the Tigers (2-8-2).