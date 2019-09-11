Teays Valley remained unbeaten on the season inside the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over visiting Circleville.
The TV first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler outlasted Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw 6-3, 2-6 and 1-0 (9). The TV second doubles duo of Midori Zimmerman and Sarah Vaughn turned in a 6-2 and 6-2 win over Sha Ford and Sydney McClanahan.
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban shutout Ella Jenkins 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles, TV teammate Lexy Urban recorded a 6-0 and 6-1 win over Abby Michael at second singles and Kassidy Coey claimed a 6-1 and 6-0 win at third singles over Circleville’s Taaliya Fulgham