Teays Valley came away with a 1-0 victory on Saturday over host Newark in a non-league match.
In the first half, Senior Zach Snyder settled a bouncing ball and drilled a shot past the keeper to give the Vikings their lone goal.
Defensively, the Vikings recorded their fourth shutout of the season. Senior goalkeeper Mason Koch made a few key stops and recorded five saves on the night.
Teays Valley (5-2) continues non-league play on Tuesday when it hosts Licking Heights.
Girls Soccer
Westfall 3,
Zane Trace 0
Madalynn Yates scored a hat trick on Monday to send Westfall to a 3-0 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Zane Trace.
Yates scored twice in the first half, both assisted by Chloe Tanler, to stake the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead at intermission.
The Mustangs (8-2, 2-1) are back in action today with a non-conference match at Madison-Plains.
Westfall 8,
Sheridan 2
Westfall took a 5-0 win at halftime and went onto cruise to an 8-2 non-conference win on Saturday over host Sheridan.
Mahaley Farmer and Madalynn Yates each recorded a hat trick for the Mustangs. Chloe Tanler and Mayson Gordan each added a goal.
Zane Trace 2,
Circleville 0
Circleville keeper Abby Dengler made nine saves on Saturday in a 2-0 non-league loss against host Zane Trace.
The Tigers (2-6-1) host Hamilton Township on Wednesday for a MSL-Buckeye match.