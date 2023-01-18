ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team dominated Amanda-Clearcreek to get the 66-17 win Tuesday night in Vikings’ country.
Teays Valley won the tipoff to kick off the game. Both teams were unable to score on their first possessions of the night. On the Vikings’ next two possessions Kole Nungester (0) scored four points. As Amanda took the offense across the half court, Viking Ryan Allton (14) forced a turnover, but the team was unable to score any points off of it.
Amanda got their first score of the night after making a foul shot. After this the Vikings got a few more buckets, including a nice layup by Sam Miller (44). The first quarter ended with Teays Valley leading the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces 16-1.
The first score in the second quarter was a three pointer by the Aces. Teays Valley then went on a punishing scoring run. It started with Miller making four of four free throws, followed by a layup by Brayden Primmer (35). Miller then made two more buckets and a free throw before Nungester got a steal and ran all the way down the court to score.
After a timeout was called Amanda was able to make a layup before the Vikings picked up where they left off. Ivan Smith (25) got a layup that was then followed by a one-handed basket made by Brody Fields (2). While back on offense Luke Burgett (3) ran down the entire court and got a bucket. The half ended after the Aces missed two foul shots.
The score going into halftime had Teays Valley leading Amanda-Clearcreek 39-8.
The third quarter started just like the first, with neither team scoring on their first possessions. Nungester got the scoring started for the Vikings when he hit a three pointer. Miller scored five points on back-to-back possessions and then Allton stole the ball and ran down the court for a layup.
The score at the end of the third saw Teays Valley grow their lead to 51-10.
The fourth quarter had a running clock. The Aces started with possession and scored. The game ended after Kaden Hines (24) hit a three pointer and got a steal and a layup to solidify the Vikings dominate win. The final saw Teays Valley beat Amanda-Clearcreek 66-17.
After the Vikings’ win over Amanda, Teays Valley’s Coach Brian Barnett discussed what the game plan was for the team.
“We wanted to get off to a quick start both offensively and defensively. We knew we had a size advantage inside so we wanted to start there and build on that aspect. Defensively we wanted to pressure the ball and make it difficult for them to get into their offense.”
Barnett said he thought the team did a good job executing the game plan.
“We got the ball where we wanted to offensively and defensively we forced them into taking some tough shots.”
Barnett said the one thing the team struggled with was shooting the ball well.
“But I give our guys a lot of credit, when shots were not falling we were able to get to the paint and score around the basket.”
Barnett was also happy for senior Ivan Smith because he did a lot of nice things on both ends of the floor.
“He has continued to get better every week.”
Another thing the coach wanted to highlight was how well the team shared the basketball with each other.
“We continue to be so unselfish and hit the open man. I also thought our defensive pressure was really good. It took Amanda out of some of the things they wanted to do.”
Overall, Barnett is very happy with the way the team has played over the last few games.
“There are some big games coming up for us that we need to get ready for if we are going to make a run for the league plus get ready for the tournament. Our guys keep getting better everyday, and they are working hard. I’m very pleased with that and our growth over the last few weeks.”
The Vikings hit the court against Bloom-Carroll on Saturday and tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Some stats from the game for the Vikings:
Kole Nungester — 4 — 0 — 9
Brody Fields — 3 — 0 — 6
Luke Burgett — 3 — 0 — 6
Owen Hoffhines — 2 — 0 — 4
Ryan Allton — 2 — 0 — 4
Riley Dick — 1 — 0 — 2
Kaden Hines — 2 — 0 — 5
Ivan Smith — 5 — 0 — 10
Brayden Primmer — 2 — 0 — 4
Sam Miller — 5 — 5 — 16