Teays Valley picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday in a 25-17, 25-11 and 25-17 non-league decision over visiting Fisher Catholic.
Brenna Kauffeld paced the Vikings with 15 kills and Shaina Rowe followed with eight. Kendall Wells served five aces and dished out 13 assists. Melina Carna had nine blocks.
The Vikings (1-1) open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play today when they host Fairfield Union.
Girls Tennis
Logan Elm 4,
Jackson 1
Logan Elm swept both doubles points on Wednesday on its way to a 4-1 non-league win over host Jackson.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller edged Lily Houser and Izabella Stanford 7-5 and 7-6. The LE second doubles squad of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson prevailed on straight sets of 6-2 and 6-2 against Charlie Cooper and Natalie Malone.
Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington dispatched Madison Ephlin 6-1 and 6-2 at second singles and LE teammate Kara Lutz won 6-3 and 6-3 at third singles against Leslie Bragg.
Jackson’s Makenzie Humphreys turned in a 7-6 and 6-1 win at first singles over Keller Clouse.
The Braves (3-0) open MSL-Buckeye play today when they host Bloom-Carroll.