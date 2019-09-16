Teays Valley swept the singles courts on Monday to claim a 4-1 non-league win over host Westerville South.
Lacey Urban blanked Westerville South’s Baydan Matan 6-0 and 6-0 at first singles, Teays Valley’s Lexy Urban prevailed 6-0 and 6-2 at second singles over Mary Pedrozo and TV teammate Kassidy Coey won on straight-sets of 6-1 and 6-1 against Ozi Fah at third singles.
The TV second doubles team of Emma Ashcraft and Sarah Vaughn won 7-6 (3) and 6-1 against Kyle Lesmires and Ama Asare.
Westerville South’s first doubles tandem of Elaina Murray and Dani Kohler recorded a 6-4 and 6-3 victory over Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler.
The Vikings (9-1) travel to Hamilton Township today for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
Logan Elm 5,
Waverly 0
Logan Elm recorded a 5-0 non-league win on Monday over Waverly.
“This was a good win. Waverly has a solid team and we fought through some tough spots to pull out wins on all courts,” LE coach Tony Clouse said. “I’m super proud of our team.”
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller outlasted Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4. The LE second doubles duo of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson rallied for a 3-6, 6-2 and 10-4 win over Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas.
Logan Elm’s Keller Clouse dispatched Alli Entler 6-4 and 6-1 at first singles, LE teammate Ella Bennington prevailed 6-4 and 6-3 against Kenzi Penrod at second singles and Kara Lutz won 6-4 and 6-2 at third singles over Waverly’s Emma Bellaw.
The Braves (12-1) resume MSL-Buckeye play on Thursday when they host Circleville.