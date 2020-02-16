Grove City used a 21-6 scoring advantage at the free throw line on Saturday to post a 70-59 non-league win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Vikings led 29-28 at halftime, but the Greyhounds used a 19-10 third quarter to take a 47-39 lead into the final stanza.
Camden Primmer had 15 points to pace the Vikings, Riely Weiss tallied 13, Garrett Meddock followed with 11 and Clayon Knox added nine.
Brock Watts poured in a game-high 31 points and Cole Crager added 19 for the Greyhounds (11-11).
The Vikings (8-14) travel to Newark (19-3) on Saturday for a sectional semifinal.
Girls Basketball
North Adams 67,
Westfall 34
Westfall was unable to put the brakes on North Adams in a 67-34 Division III Southeast District sectional final loss on Saturday inside Jackson High School.
The Green Devils jumped out to an 18-10 lead and put the game away in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 42-18 advantage.
Gabby Patete had 15 points and Marcy Dudgeon added five to pace the Mustangs.
Westfall (11-13) loses Dudgeon, Madalyn Yates and Maddie Kitchen to graduation.