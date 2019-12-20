Teays Valley put four players into double figures on Friday as it coasted to a 70-29 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Hamilton Township.
The Vikings didn’t yield the Rangers a field goal until the third quarter as they opened the game on a 23-2 run. Five different players scored during the first quarter for the Vikings, paced by Megan Bush dropping in 10 of her game-high 19 points.
“Our girls really did a nice job of making the extra pass and playing very unselfish basketball in the first half,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “We forced Hamilton Township to keep moving in its zone and that allowed us to find the open spots to score from.
“It was also nice as a Teays Valley graduate to get our first home win of the season.”
Teays Valley extended its lead to 44-3 at intermission, with Jada Perkins accounting for all three of Hamilton Township’s points on free throws.
Perkins went on to score nine points to pace the Rangers (3-6, 0-6).
Jenna Horsley followed Bush with 16 points, and Ashley Deweese and Aly Williard each added 12 for the Vikings (2-6, 1-5), who host Upper Arlington today for a non-league game.
Amanda-Clearcreek 48,
Liberty Union 34
Kate Connell deposited a career-high 30 points on Friday to send Amanda-Clearcreek to a 48-34 MSL-Buckeye win over host Liberty Union.
“Kate played with energy and she attacked the rim hard,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Cary James said.
Connell also pulled down eight rebounds and had a pair of steals.
The Aces and Lions entered the second half tied at 22-22, but A-C was able to hold Liberty Union scoreless in the third quarter to take a 33-22 advantage. Connell scored all 11 points during the period for the Aces.
Gracie Hyme followed Connell with eight points on the evening and Kilynn Guiler tacked on four for the Aces.
Abbie Riddle had 11 points to pace the Lions (5-4, 3-3).
The Aces (7-1, 5-1) travel to Teays Valley on Friday to take on New Lexington in a non-league game as part of the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic.
New Hope 52,
Cristo Rey 32
New Hope used a big second quarter on Friday to take the lead for good on its way to a 52-32 non-league win over visiting Cristo Rey.
The Statesmen outscored Cristo Rey 20-6 in the second quarter, spearheaded by eight points from Maren McCallister and six more via Jenna Tripp, to take a 32-18 lead into the break.
McCallister led the way with 20 points for the Statesmen, Sadie Pruitt followed with 15 and Tripp added 10.
Boys Basketball
Zane Trace 81,
Westfall 47
Zane Trace opened up a 21-point advantage going into halftime and kept it going on Friday to defeat visiting Westfall 81-47 in a Scioto Valley Conference game.
Cam Evans dropped in a game-high 26 points for the Pioneers (7-0, 3-0).
Jay Wyman and Connor Spohn had 11 points apiece for the Mustangs (2-5, 0-3), who continue conference play today when they host Southeastern.