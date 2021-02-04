CARROLL — The Teays Valley Viking wrestlers traversed their way to Bloom-Carroll on Wednesday evening for an away Mid-State League match. The Vikings came out on top after racking up seven pins in the match.
Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, the mat battle between the Vikings and Bulldogs started at the 106-pound weight-class with Trace Colby stepping out for Teays Valley first. Colby would lose in the second period by pin with just under 10 seconds to spare.
At the 113-pound weight class, Teays Valley’s Gunner Havens defeated his opponent just 16-seconds into the first period of play.
At the 120-pound weight class, Vikings’ Kadin Walls got another pin for the team putting Teays Valley on top of the bulldogs 12-6.
At 126, Bloom-Carroll would end up forfeiting the weight-class to Teays Valley’s Joey Williams — putting the score now at 18-6 heading into the next match.
Teays Valley’s Owen Robinett would have his work cut out for him going through all three periods with his opponent. He would eventually lose by a 6-2 decision as the Bulldogs added three points to their total team score.
In the next three matches, three more Vikings would get six points each for their team after pinning their Bulldog opponents. Zander Graham (138), Carson Weis (145) and Ethan Burch (152) would pin their opponents in the first and second period, increasing the team lead to 36-9.
However, the next two matches would go in the Bulldogs’ favor as the home team racked up two pins — one in the first period and one in the third. At that point, the Bulldogs were able to climb closer to the Vikings with the match score being 36-21.
Vikings’ Camden McDaniel took it to Bloom-Carroll's Collin Willet scoring a whopping 21-points to the Bulldog’s five. McDaniel would end up winning the match by technical pin pushing the score up 41-21.
The Vikings would end up taking the win at the end of the night finishing with two pins from Nick Campbell (195), Liam Wilson (220) and another forfeit win for Joey Thurston (285).
In the end, the Vikings took the Mid-State League road win with the final score 59-21.