ASHVILLE — Teays Valley High School held its signing day on May 5 with athletes and families joining together to celebrate and recognize those continuing their athletic careers at the next level.
Camden Primmer started playing basketball in second grade when his brother also played in the recreation leagues.
“I was really bad when I was little,” Primmer jokingly expressed to The Circleville Herald.
The Viking grew to love the sport while he witnessed his brother’s development, while at the same time improving his skills on the court. Seeing him play in college at the next level, Primmer chose to also pursue a career in college athletics.
Primmer signed his National Letter of Intent to Ohio Christian University — just a short drive from Ashville. In his decision, the graduating senior chose the Trailblazers after they were the first team to contact him, as well as the longest to stay in connection.
“When I visited the campus, I loved it,” Primmer commented.
Going from the most experienced to now the new kid on the block, some can relate to the fresh restart college athletics can be for the wide-eyed Viking. Primmer is ready, willing and able to earn his spot on the court for the Trailblazers next season.
“Back to the grind,” Primmer said.
Megan Bush is another graduating senior who is prepared to take on the college athletic landscape after she fully committed to running cross country and track at Moorhead State University.
Bush first started running in middle school and was encouraged to run cross country after a few coaches took notice of her speed. Since seventh grade, the Lady Viking has fallen in love with the sport.
“You just go and don’t stop until you are done,” Bush said.
Moorhead State was a no brainer for Bush whose father attended and graduated from the institution. With a solid running and good art programs, Bush was confident after receiving an offer that her new future would take flight with the Dragons.
“I am really excited to getting more in depth in my art field and just focusing on running,” Bush expressed.
Karoline Pees is another Lady Viking who intends on continuing her cross country and track career, but at Cedarville University.
“I started running in middle school and fell in love with it,” Pees told The Circleville Herald. “I love competing… [cross country and track are] personal sports and a team sports and I love that.”
Both her brother and sister attended Cedarville University making the decision for the senior a well-guided one. She loves the Christian atmosphere the institution holds, but is most excited to join the team in the very near future.
The graduating senior is ready to start preparing for the college atmosphere and hopes to make an impact for the Yellow Jackets.
Jozie Hammond is preparing to attend Heidelberg University with high hopes of making an impact on the soccer field for the Student Princes.
“I used to wrestle and I injured my back pretty bad, so soccer was my next step,” Hammond said. “When I got to high school, I got really serious about it.”
Going from a high-contact sport to a somewhat contact sport, the Lady Viking still plays with a very physical demeanor.
Heidelberg University proved to be the best fit for the senior who plans on studying biology at the school with hopes of continuing in further, higher education. With a welcoming feeling and a robust program, Hammond was able to confidently choose her new home.
“I am really excited to get started with college soccer… I am ready for the future,” Hammond commented.
Olivia Brent will also be attending Heidelberg University but will become a member of the school’s volleyball team at the start of this upcoming fall season.
“I started [volleyball] when I was very young,” Brent told The Circleville Herald. “I just automatically fell in love with it.”
The Lady Viking reached out to the institution herself based on its robust pre-med and biology program. With all the other teams in the OAC, Heidelberg stuck out the most as a school that would best fit the former Lady Viking.
“I feel great,” Brent said. “I am just really excited to finally get and start working with volleyball at the start of the season.”
Liam Wilson was mostly a committed wrestler throughout his time at Teays Valley. After getting urged by his friends to try out for the football team, Wilson found a new love and a new opportunity as he committed to Ohio Dominican University.
“I started this year as a senior… I did it and I did pretty well I guess,” Wilson commented.
After meeting with ODU coaches at a local wrestling meet, one thing led to another and the Viking was able to commit to the school after taking time to visit the campus. Wilson did play the sport, but at a very young age. He was unsure if he would be able to live out his senior wrestling season due to COVID-19, but is happy he was able to compete in both football and wrestling.
“Currently I am just focused on getting big and getting my speed up… since wrestling season, I’ve gained about 15 pounds… I’m just getting ready to go,” Wilson said.
Emma Ashcraft is ready to take on the state of Indiana as she just committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and intends to continue her future career in volleyball for the school.
“When I was younger, I played softball and volleyball and it just got the point where I had to pick a sport,” Ashcraft said. “Volleyball has always been my safe spot.”
After developing her skills further, people started to take notice. On her visit to IUPUI, she made the conscious choice to pursue her education and athletic goals in the neighboring state.
“I am just really excited right now,” Ashcraft said. “I look forward to being with my teammates.”
Ashton Anderson is planning on attending Muskingum University to continue her bowling and track careers. In high school, the Lady Viking fell in love with bowling after getting soaked in the environment. Her mother, Mindy Fusetti-Hafey, holds many records at Teays Valley, which prompted Anderson to adopt track quickly.
Track was not always a passion for the Lady Viking, but after meeting other athletes outside the area, she grew to love the sport and the culture it promotes amongst the fellow competitors.
Anderson dreamed of going to Muskingum after visiting the school when she was very young.
“I just thought it was cutest little school,” Anderson said.
Anderson stated that she always wanted to pursue a career in education, specifically in early childhood education.
Also included in the signing ceremony were Drew Racliff (esports at Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Russell Orris (bowling at Rio Grande) and Kyra Darnell (softball at Tiffin University).