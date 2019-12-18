The Teays Valley swim teams competed in the B Flight at the Ned Reeb Invitational at The Ohio State University. The boys came in 33rd of the 70 teams while the girls tied for 52nd.

Boys Results

Parker Hamilton – 3rd in the 100 Back (1:03.75) and 4th in the 100 Free (53.06)

Mason Koch – 13th in the 500 Free (6:00) and 30th in the 50 Free (26.25)

Nathan Chapman – 31st in the 100 Breast (1:32) and 54th in the 200 Free (2:50)

Nate Reynard – 42nd in the 50 Free (27.03) and 53rd in the 100 Free (1:02)

Noah Brister – 48th in the 200 Free (2:39) and 74th in the 50 Free (29.49)

Harrison Mohr – 50th in the 200 Free (2:41) and 75th in the 100 Free (1:05)

Dallas Moore – 92nd in the 100 Free (1:09) and 94th in the 50 Free (30.83)

Justin Ammeter – 112th in the 50 Free (33.30) and 117th in the 100 Free (1:24)

Bishoy Mouris – 115th in the 50 Free (34.35) and 117th in the 100 Free (1:21)

200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore finished 18th (2:03)

200 Free Relay – Hamilton, Koch, Mohr and Reynard came in 20th (1:50)

Girls Results

CJ Arledge – 9th in the 100 Breast (1:20) and 48th in the 50 Free (30.03)

Taylor Barrick – 21st in the 500 Free (7:22) and 38th in the 200 Free (2:37)

Emma Ashcraft – 31st in the 50 Free (29.35) and 38th in the 100 Free (1:05)

Julie Chabot – 53rd in the 100 Back (1:30) and 88th in the 50 Free (34.04)

Martha McAllister – 59th in the 100 Breast (1:50) and 124th in the 100 Free (1:24)

Isabella Crego – 64th in the 100 Back (1:45)

Cassie Feyh – 118th in the 50 Free (37.26) and 123rd in the 100 Free (1:24)

200 Medley Relay – Chabot, Arledge, Ashcraft and Barrick finished 36th (2:28)

200 Free Relay – Ashcraft, Chabot, Barrick and Arledge came in 34th (2:09)

sports@circlevilleherald.com

