The Teays Valley swim teams competed in the B Flight at the Ned Reeb Invitational at The Ohio State University. The boys came in 33rd of the 70 teams while the girls tied for 52nd.
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 3rd in the 100 Back (1:03.75) and 4th in the 100 Free (53.06)
Mason Koch – 13th in the 500 Free (6:00) and 30th in the 50 Free (26.25)
Nathan Chapman – 31st in the 100 Breast (1:32) and 54th in the 200 Free (2:50)
Nate Reynard – 42nd in the 50 Free (27.03) and 53rd in the 100 Free (1:02)
Noah Brister – 48th in the 200 Free (2:39) and 74th in the 50 Free (29.49)
Harrison Mohr – 50th in the 200 Free (2:41) and 75th in the 100 Free (1:05)
Dallas Moore – 92nd in the 100 Free (1:09) and 94th in the 50 Free (30.83)
Justin Ammeter – 112th in the 50 Free (33.30) and 117th in the 100 Free (1:24)
Bishoy Mouris – 115th in the 50 Free (34.35) and 117th in the 100 Free (1:21)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore finished 18th (2:03)
200 Free Relay – Hamilton, Koch, Mohr and Reynard came in 20th (1:50)
Girls Results
CJ Arledge – 9th in the 100 Breast (1:20) and 48th in the 50 Free (30.03)
Taylor Barrick – 21st in the 500 Free (7:22) and 38th in the 200 Free (2:37)
Emma Ashcraft – 31st in the 50 Free (29.35) and 38th in the 100 Free (1:05)
Julie Chabot – 53rd in the 100 Back (1:30) and 88th in the 50 Free (34.04)
Martha McAllister – 59th in the 100 Breast (1:50) and 124th in the 100 Free (1:24)
Isabella Crego – 64th in the 100 Back (1:45)
Cassie Feyh – 118th in the 50 Free (37.26) and 123rd in the 100 Free (1:24)
200 Medley Relay – Chabot, Arledge, Ashcraft and Barrick finished 36th (2:28)
200 Free Relay – Ashcraft, Chabot, Barrick and Arledge came in 34th (2:09)