ASHVILLE — In their last varsity action before the Christmas break, Teays Valley’s wrestlers handled Groveport-Madison 56-18, winning eight of the 10 contested matches.
Teays Valley coach Todd Nace said his kids got a lesson in adjusting to a different game plan as the 126-pound wrestler Nace was expecting to see in the Cruisers’ lineup wasn’t in action
“We took our 26 (Zander Graham) and bumped everybody up. For our team today, it was bumping up, getting mentally right and taking that challenge,” Nace said. They’ve got to cut weight and then I’ve got to turn around and tell them to go up a weight. Mentally, they’ve got to be prepared for that in a dual meet and that was the challenge of the day … let’s move up and do what we’ve got to do.”
Graham was one of four Vikings to win by pin Thursday as he finished off Jacob Chilcote in the first round wrestling in the 132-pound weight class.
Gunner Havens (103) pinned Aden Gartin in the first round, Carson Weiss (145) pinned Aiden Hutchison in the second round and Joey Thurston won his heavyweight match 13 seconds into the second round.
“The heavyweight match, he cut down to 220. We thought we were going to wrestle their 220 who’s a pretty good kid, probably top five in the district,” Nace said. “We were seeing if we wanted to stay at heavyweight or 220 but he said he wanted to wrestle at heavyweight and see what that was like. He weighed in at 220 and that kid weighed in at 270 and we took him and pinned him.
“Joey Thurston was our wrestler of the match. The kids voted on that and that’s quite an accomplishment for a freshman.”
A number of the Vikings’ junior varsity wrestlers are in action today at New Albany while the varsity squad is back at it Jan. 4 in a tournament hosted by Groveport-Madison.
Teays Valley 56,
Groveport-Madison 18
106 – Gunner Havens (TV) pin Aden Gartin; 113 – Kadin Walls (TV) forfeit; 120 – Colin Williams (TV) maj. dec. Tyler Brown 18-10; 126 – Caiden Sanders (TV) forfeit; 132 – Zander Graham (TV) pin Jacob Chilcote; 138 – Jacob Thompson (TV) dec. Dylan Blackburn 5-1; 145 – Carson Weiss (TV) pin Aiden Hutchison 3:17; 152 – Cody Hunt (TV) dec. Ryan Schiser 8-5; 160 – Cameron Leitwein (GM) pin Sam Speakman 1:30; 170 – Jeremiah Thompson (TV) forfeit: 182 – Jacob Robinette (TV) maj. dec. Derrick Sells 12-1; 195 – AJ Joyce (GM) pin Nick Campbell 0:58; 220 – Jake Nelson (GM) forfeit; 285 – Joey Thurston (TV) pin Jordan Ramella 2:13.