Teays Valley remained unbeaten on the young season on Thursday with a 184-230 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Logan Elm at Cooks Creek Golf Club.
"Although a couple of our golfers had an off night, others stepped up and played better," said Teays Valley coach Annette Riley, whose team improved to 23-0 in tournaments and dual play. "We are still working on our short game.
"We need to improve our play around the greens to cut strokes from our scores, but we are very proud of the start our girls have had."
Brooke DeVolld shot a nine-hole score of 38 to earn medalist honors for the Vikings. Audrey Keplar followed with 44, Caroline Chafin shot 49 and Isabella Crego turned in a 51. Also playing for the Vikings were Ashton Anderson (55) and Haley Babcock (58).
Olivia Huffman posted a score of 40 to lead the Braves. She was followed by Erica Dale (59), Ellie Kidd (64), and Elayna Locke (67). Also playing for LE were Gracieanne Gray (68) and Karlie Gray (71).
Circleville 218,
Fairfield Union 229
Sidney Gray turned in a nine-hole medalist scorecard of 47 on Thursday to help lead Circleville in a MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Fairfield Union at the Pickaway Country Club.
Maddison Hess, Helena Hastlett and Morgan Griffith each shot 57. Also playing for the Tigers was Rae Johnson (67).
Westfall 179,
Gallia Academy 198
Westfall made the long trip to Gallia County on Thursday and returned home with a non-conference win over host Gallia Academy at Cliffside Golf Course.
Maddi Shoults claimed medalist honors with an even par 36. Ella Seeley and Elizabeth Hart each shot 46 and Emily Cook posted a score of 51.
Also playing for the Mustangs were Maddy Cook (54) and Makayla Bryant (62).