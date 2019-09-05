Brooke DeVolld posted a nine-hole score of 43 to claim medalist honors on Thursday, as Teays Valley cruised to a 197-242 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Logan Elm at Cooks Creek Golf Club.
Audrey Keplar followed with 45, Ashton Anderson shot 53 and Haley Babcock had 56. Also playing for TV was Jayla Kritz (71).
Olivia Huffman had 51 to pace the Braves, Erica Dale shot 56, Elayna Locke tallied 67 and Ellie Kidd had 68. Also playing for LE were Karlie Gray (71) and Gracieanne Gray (75).