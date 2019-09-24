Perfection on a beautiful early fall day was the best of both worlds for the Teays Valley girls tennis team.
The Vikings completed a perfect run through the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Tuesday with a 5-0 win over visiting Logan Elm.
With the win, the Vikings claimed their second consecutive league championship.
“The girls put out a really strong performance tonight and we were able to pull out two close three set matches at second singles and first doubles,” Teays Valley coach Laura Rich said. “We are really proud of the team and we have a really strong lineup across all five courts this year. It’s a lot of fun to be able to repeat as MSL-Buckeye champions, and now we’re looking towards sectionals next week.”
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban earned a 6-2 and 6-3 win at first singles over Keller Clouse, TV teammate Lexy Urban outlasted Ella Bennington 7-5, 1-6 and 1-0 (4) at second singles and Kassidy Coey turned in a 6-1 and 6-0 victory at third singles against Logan Elm’s Kara Lutz.
“Lacey has really finished out her season strong, she’s undefeated in the MSL-Buckeye at first singles,” Rich said. “She’s had a great four years of tennis at Teays Valley and she’s finishing the end of the season very strong.
“Lexy’s match had some incredibly long points, she did a good job of resetting after dropping the second set. She moved forward to close out a lot of points and keep the rallies a little bit shorter. We saw a completely different player out of Kassidy tonight. She really stepped in and took the ball on the rise, it’s some of the best tennis we’ve seen from her this year.”
The Teays Valley first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler bounced back from a first set loss to defeat Mattie Smith and Hope Miller 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2. At second doubles, Teays Valley’s Sarah Vaughn and Emma Ashcraft claimed a straight-set win of 6-1 and 6-1 against Brooke Anderson and Jerica Platz.
“Emma and Sarah were really aggressive out there tonight,” Rich said. “Sarah has very strong ground strokes to set the point up, and Emma does a great job of putting those volleys away.
“Brook and Mallory battled back after losing their first set. They improved their movement and went after a lot more volleys to get things back on track. They really kept their composure and that kept them in the match.”
The Vikings (17-1, 8-0) host Logan today for a non-league match, while the Braves (13-3, 6-2) await sectional tournament play on Oct. 1 in Portsmouth.