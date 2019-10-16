Teays Valley traveled to Pickerington Central on Wednesday in sectional play.
The Vikings got off to a slow start as the Tigers curled in a long effort that bounced inside the far post in the sixth minute. Seven minutes later, the Tigers doubled their lead as they scored from close range in the middle of the box.
In the 30th minute, the Tigers closed out their scoring in the first half to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.
The Vikings would regroup, however, and put together a solid team effort in the second half as they battled hard keeping things scoreless for 36 minutes.
Pickerington Central added a late goal to make the final 4-0.
“We’re proud of the second half effort from our entire group, but obviously we have to have that from the very beginning,” TV coach Jason Herbert said.
The Vikings lose five seniors and return 24 players next year.
Miami Trace 4,
Circleville 3
Circleville dropped a back-and-forth Division II Southeast District sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Miami Trace.
Nilyn Cockerham scored a pair of goals and Danielle Jones added a goal and an assist.
Abby Dengler made four saves for the Tigers.