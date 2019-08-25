The Teays Valley boys soccer team fell in the first half and could never quite recover in a 3-1 non-league setback on Saturday against host Groveport.
Groveport reached the scoreboard first with 22:49 remaining in the first half and then doubled its lead less than a minute later.
It only took the Cruisers 10 seconds to make it 3-0 to open up the second half.
Three minutes later, the Vikings responded with a goal of their own when senior Parker Hamilton scored on a penalty kick.
Despite Groveport’s advantage in speed and aggressiveness, the Vikings continued to battle but could not get the breaks that they needed to even the score.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Koch recorded two saves for the Vikings.
Prior to the game, players and fans from both teams observed a moment of silence in honor of Teays Valley seniors Josh Fyffe and Vladyslav Gaidai who were both killed by a wrong way driver.
The Vikings (2-1) open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Wednesday at Logan Elm.
Girls Soccer
Teays Valley 4,
Groveport 0
Teays Valley opened the season on Saturday by recording a 4-0 non-league win over visiting Groveport.
“Obviously, it’s been a tough week for our community and especially a lot of our older players, so we couldn’t be more proud of the overall effort and enthusiasm from every single player tonight,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said.
The Vikings were able to get to a good start when sophomore Aimee Watson took an assist from Gabby Wehrlin and finished a half-volley in the seventh minute to give TV the lead.
Teays Valley continued to create chances, but their attached sputtered for spells throughout the half.
Midway through the half, Skylar Davis finished from the spot after a handball in the box, doubling the lead to 2-0.
Teays Valley started the second half strong and, in the 47th minute, Davis scored her second of the night as she pounded a rebound past goalkeeper Alissa Blackstone from twenty yards out.
Wehrlin then found space behind the Cruiser defense on two occasions, but both efforts went wide.
The Vikings capitalized once more in the 77th minute as Watson finished a corner kick from Davis making the final 4-0.
The JV team also won 2-0 as Kyla Eplin and Makayla Brill both scored. Destiny Blackston had the shutout in goal.
Teays Valley (1-0) opens MSL-Buckeye play on Wednesday when it hosts Bloom-Carroll on the new field turf.