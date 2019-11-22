Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.