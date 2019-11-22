Just four players reached the scoring column on Friday for Teays Valley in a 70-28 non-league loss to host Bishop Watterson.
The Vikings trailed 16-8 following a quarter of play and that deficit grew to 37-17 at halftime and 58-20 going into the final period of play.
Megan Bush paced the Vikings with nine points, Ashley Deweese tallied seven, and Aly Williard and Jenna Horlsey added six apiece.
Kilyn McGuff poured in a game-high 18 points and Danielle Grim added 11 for the Eagles (1-0).
The Vikings (0-1) open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday at Logan Elm.