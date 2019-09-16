Teays Valley battled to a tough 3-3 draw on Monday in a non-league girls soccer match against host Whetstone.
Skylar Davis scored early for the Vikings and Aimee Watson scored a goal in the final 30 seconds to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Watson scored again midway through the half, thanks to an assist from Tearsa Stickel, to give TV a 3-1 lead with 17 minutes remaining.
Whetstone responded with two goals to level the score, but Sydnie Frey cleared another effort off the line to preserve the tie for the Vikings.
“We showed more improvement and continue to keep building as a young team,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said.
Aly Williard had three saves in goal for the Vikings (1-5-2), who host Logan Elm on Wednesday for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match.
Central Crossing 5,
Teays Valley 2
The Vikings found themselves down 3-0 in the first 20 minutes against Central Crossing on Saturday in a non-league setback.
Teays Valley was able to get a goal back before halftime when Aimee Watson finished a rebound to make it 3-1.
Ten minutes into the second half, the Vikings pulled another one back when Skylar Davis scored from a free kick just outside the box.
But, in the final 18 minutes, Central Crossing bagged a pair of insurance goals to make the final 5-2.
“We had our moments where certain groups worked hard together,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said. “We have to defend better and be more solid in the back.”
Aly Williard had four saves for the Vikings.