LANCASTER — The Teays Valley Vikings escaped a narrow comeback at Fairfield Union on Saturday. After a competitive back and forth, the Vikings took home the road win with the final score 49-46.
According to Teays Valley head boys basketball coach Brian Barnett, he was proud to see the effort his team put forth against the Falcons. Starting off with good team chemistry, Fairfield Union jumped ahead of the Vikings 5-0.
However, the visiting Vikings would end up tying the score up. After just the first quarter of play, the score was 10-10 with both teams showing intensity on the court.
In the second quarter, the Vikings would get the lead up to seven points before the Fairfield Union Falcons hit a good stride. One lone Falcon scored during the final minutes of the half bringing the home team inches from claiming the lead at 22-20 — Vikings were still on top.
In the third, senior Viking Eli Burgett went on to score 10 points in the allotted time in the quarter. The Falcon defense seemingly struggled taking care of Burgett in the post — using his body as a tool for scoring baskets.
“This was Eli’s best game by far and I am so happy for him,” Barnett told The Circleville Herald.
At the end of the third quarter, the score between the Vikings and Falcons would be 36-32.
Leading into the fourth, the Viking lead would stay stagnant between a four-to-seven-point difference. Around the final two-and-a-half-minute mark, the home team would tie the scores at 44 points apiece.
However, the heart race was not over as the Falcons would again tie the score again at 46 points with 16 seconds left on the clock. The Vikings would inbound the ball to fellow senior Garrett Meddock. With six seconds remaining, he attempted to drive up to basket but would get bumped out to the side — hitting a 3-point shot in front of his team’s bench.
“I had a great view of the shot and it never left the center of the rim,” Barnett described. “I am very happy for him as I know how much time he spends shooting the basketball.”
At the end of the game, the final score would amount to 49-46, Vikings victory. The varsity boys team will go on to compete against Central Crossing on Tuesday evening at Central Crossing High School.
Teays Valley 49, Fairfield Union 46
Teays Valley 10 12 14 13 — 49
Fairfield Union 10 10 12 14 — 46
TEAYS VALLEY
Garrett Meddock 3 0-2 8, Reese Sauerbrun 4 0-2 10, Luke Sachs 1 2-2 4, Eli Burgett 9 0-0 18, Liam Sachs 4 0-1 9 TOTALS: 21 2-5 49