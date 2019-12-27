Teays Valley won its second game against an Ohio Capital Conference foe in seven days on Friday with a 56-53 overtime verdict over Lancaster.
The Vikings trailed 27-25 at halftime, took a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter but was forced to go to overtime tied 51-51.
Bush hit a three-pointer to make it 54-51 in overtime and later got out of a trap and made a layup to seal the win.
“We were down at halftime, but made a few adjustments and forced Lancaster out of its zone,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “I was happy with the way we shared the basketball and overcame adversity.”
Aly Williard and Megan Bush each scored 14 points for the Vikings, Ashley Deweese accounted for 13 and Jenna Horsley chipped in nine.
Brittany Azbell had 18 points and Halle Spangler added 16 for the Gales (4-5).
The Vikings (4-6) host Dublin Jerome today in the final day of the Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic.
New Lexington 36,
Amanda-Clearcreek 31
Amanda-Clearcreek was unable to recover from an ice cold start from the field on Friday in a 36-31 loss to New Lexington at Teays Valley’s Jeff Sheets Holiday Classic.
The Aces fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and still trailed 10-6 at halftime and 23-12 entering the fourth quarter.
Only three players scored for the Aces — Kate Connell with a game-high 18 points, Stephanie Bowers followed with seven and Emma Butterbaugh added six.
Aubri Spicer had 14 points to lead the Panthers (6-5).
The Aces (7-2) continue non-league play on Monday when they host Fisher Catholic.