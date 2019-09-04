In a match that pitted two teams that are expected to contend for the title of the Mid-State League’s Buckeye Division, it was Teays Valley on Wednesday that came away with a 1-0 win over visiting Liberty Union.
For more than 74 minutes, the match was deadlocked at 0-0. Every time one of the teams threatened to score, their opponent withstood the attack before responding with an attack of their own. However, both teams continued to come up empty handed. It became evident that if one of the two evenly matched teams was going to win, they would probably need a break to go their way.
The Vikings got that break when junior Chase Young drew a foul in the box with just 5:45 left in the game. The foul gave the Vikings a penalty kick opportunity and senior Parker Hamilton made the most of it, nailing the top left hand corner of the net to score the game’s only goal.
Senior Mason Koch tallied six saves while recording his second shutout of the season.
The Vikings (4-1, 2-0) return to the pitch on Saturday when they host Logan for a non-league match.
Fairfield Union 3,
Circleville 1
Connor Jones scored off a well-executed corner kick, with the assist going to Wil Bullock, but the Tigers dropped their MSL-Buckeye opener 3-1 on Wednesday against Fairfield Union.
Max Brooks and Jacob Scott combined for eight saves for the Tigers (3-2), who host Jackson on Saturday for a non-league match.
Girls Soccer
Westfall 11,
Piketon 0
Chloe Tanler put away four goals on Wednesday in an 11-0 Scioto Valley Conference rout of visiting Piketon.
The Mustangs led 9-0 at halftime. Also scoring for the Mustangs were Mahaley Farmer, Sidney Tinney, Madalynn Yates, Kylee Henry, Maddie Kitchen, Carmen Walters and Marcy Dudgeon.
Westfall (5-1, 2-0) travels to Miami Trace today for a non-conference game.
Fisher Catholic 2,
Circleville 0
Abby Dengler made eight saves on Wednesday in a 2-0 MSL-Buckeye loss at Fisher Catholic
The Tigers (1-4-1, 0-1-1) continue league play on Saturday when they host Teays Valley.