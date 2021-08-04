COMMERCIAL POINT — The Vikings Elite 10u girls' softball team based out of Commercial Point won the Eastern "C" National Championship tournament in Sterling, Va. on July 18, 2021 going 6-1 overall and undefeated in bracket competition.
The team played teams from Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. The tournament began on July 15 and ended on July 18.
The Vikings Elite had a long road to get to the top as they surpassed their opponents by the following final scores:
Pool Play:
Vikings Elite 6, Hughesville Hustle (Southern Maryland) 2
Olney Cougars 5, Vikings Elite 4
Bracket Play:
Vikings Elite 6, Firebirds (Northern Virginia) 1
Vikings Elite 6, Delaware Express 0
Vikings Elite 6, Central Jersey Lightning 3
Vikings Elite 6, Southern Maryland Grit 1
National Championship game:
Vikings Elite 6
Southern Maryland Grit 5
National Championship game recap:
The game was tied at five apiece in the bottom of the seventh when Calynn Hess came through with a double on a 0-1 count, putting the ball to center field to drive in the winning run. A walk-off double propelled Vikings Elite 10u to a decisive, dramatic victory over Southern Maryland Grit 10u, 6-5.
Overall Season:
Vikings Elite 10u ended the season with a 9-1 loss run and a total USSSA Fastpitch record of 23-9 and an in-class record of 19-4. Vikings Elite brought home two championship trophies this season, one second place and two third place rankings in tournaments.
The team finished the season by allowing an average of 2.83 runs against while scoring an average of 7.09 runs.