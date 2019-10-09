A slow start hurt Teays Valley on Wednesday in a 5-2 Mid-State League Buckeye Division loss to host Fisher Catholic.
Both teams battled throughout the first 10 minutes, but in 11th minute the Irish curled a free kick in the top corner to open the scoring.
The Vikings struggled to stay organized and 10 minutes later Fisher Catholic doubled its lead as they finished a nice pass slipped across the face of goal. Two minutes, the Irish ran the tally to 3-0 after a mixup in the TV defense.
Teays Valley responded, however, as Skylar Davis finished her chance from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 at halftime.
The Vikings continued to surge behind more physical play and nearly converted a chance early in the second half. In the 49th minute, the Irish scored again after confusion in the back on a loose ball.
With sixteen minutes remaining, Fisher Catholic closed out its scoring with a penalty kick.
Freshman Gabby Wehrlin found the back of the net for the Vikings in the 73rd minute after a nice turn in the box and finish to leave the final at 5-2.
“We have to continue to work hard and find more consistency throughout an entire 80 minutes,” Teays Valley coach Jason Herbert said.
The Vikings travel to Delaware on Saturday for a non-league match.