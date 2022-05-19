ASHVILLE – The fans that braved the cold rain in Ashville, Wednesday evening, saw the Teays Valley Vikings fall to the Gahanna Lincoln Lions, 9-2, in a Division I sectional championship contest.
The loss brings the Vikings’ season to an end with a mark of 16-8.
For Gahanna-Lincoln, Nick Hoerig picked the win going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs. Charlie Whitacre went the last 1 1/3 innings for the Lions. Matthew Farmer did his best while pitching going three innings for the Vikings on the hill. He was relived by Landon Vandergrifth and Hayden Wells.
“A couple of things happened here and there,” Teays Valley head coach Mark Colburn said. “We weren’t able to make plays when it came about for us to do that. They made all the plays.”
The Lions took advantage of every miscue Teays Valley made and started in the first inning. The second batter of the game, Braden Reed, reached base when a throw to first ricocheted of the first baseman’s mitt and allowed the runner to advance to second. A wild pitch advanced him to third before he was plated on a RBI single to center field by Logan Brockman.
In the third inning, Gahanna-Lincoln played add on. Adam Buerger scored on a RBI double by Brockman. Two more runs were scored when the Vikings’ second baseman bobbled a ground ball and could not find the handle until two more runs had crossed home plate.
The Lions added to their lead in the fourth inning when they again took advantage of Teays Valley errors. Gahanna-Lincoln was looking to break the game wide with the bases loaded, but Vandergrifth was able to induce a ground ball to prevent more runs from scoring.
Teays Valley broke into the scoring column of the home half of the fifth inning when Tyler Love roped a single into left field scoring a pair of runs.
That would be the closer for the Vikings as they stranded a runner and a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning and another in the last frame.
"I love them, you know they’re good,” Coach Colburn said of his seniors. “They battled all year and we have a lot games with them the past couple years. They are good baseball players and good people in general. We’ll miss them.”
