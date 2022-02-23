NEWARK — Teays Valley boys fell to Newark in the first round of the OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, 41-61, on Feb. 22/
The Vikings scored the first six points of the game, and after that, it was all Newark, as the Wildcats went on a 14–2 run to end the period.
The Newark pressure made it difficult for the Vikings to get anything going offensively in the half.
The second half saw the Wildcats go on a 7–0 run to start the period and extend their lead to 20 points.
The Vikings made a run to cut the deficit to 12 points, but could get no closer as time ran out on the 2021–2022 season.
The Vikings will graduate six senior players: Kevin Scott, Cameron Dyas-Rogers, Reese Sauerbrun, Liam Sachs, Peyton Weiler and Jackson Smith.
Teays Valley (41): 8 6 16 11 41
Newark (61): 14 15 23 9
Teays Valley: Cameron Dyas-Rogers 16, Ryan Allton 10, Sam Miller 6, Jackson Smith 4, Peyton Weiler 3, Reese Sauerbrun 2.