Teays Valley senior Cameron Dyas-Rogers was the lead scorer in Teays Valley’s sectional tournament appearance.

 Kori Stewart // The Circleville Herald

NEWARK — Teays Valley boys fell to Newark in the first round of the OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, 41-61, on Feb. 22/

The Vikings scored the first six points of the game, and after that, it was all Newark, as the Wildcats went on a 14–2 run to end the period.

The Newark pressure made it difficult for the Vikings to get anything going offensively in the half.

The second half saw the Wildcats go on a 7–0 run to start the period and extend their lead to 20 points.

The Vikings made a run to cut the deficit to 12 points, but could get no closer as time ran out on the 2021–2022 season.

The Vikings will graduate six senior players: Kevin Scott, Cameron Dyas-Rogers, Reese Sauerbrun, Liam Sachs, Peyton Weiler and Jackson Smith.

Teays Valley (41): 8 6 16 11 41

Newark (61): 14 15 23 9

Teays Valley: Cameron Dyas-Rogers 16, Ryan Allton 10, Sam Miller 6, Jackson Smith 4, Peyton Weiler 3, Reese Sauerbrun 2.

