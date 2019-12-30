ASHVILLE — Turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds were a problem for most of a non-league game on Monday for Teays Valley in a 65-56 loss to visiting Groveport.
“Our defense is a work in progress right now and we have some things that we need to work on,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “We’re still giving up some easy transition baskets and then one of the things that really hurt us tonight was offensive rebounding. We gave up 10 offensive rebounds alone in the first half and that led to eight or 10 points for Groveport.”
The Vikings fell behind 17-9 following a quarter of play, but trimmed their deficit to 31-28 at the break, thanks in part to six points apiece from Adam Benschoter and Garrett Meddock and five courtesy of Camden Primmer.
“Groveport’s pressure bothered us some, especially in the first quarter, and that led to some easy baskets for them,” Barnett said. “We switched to a zone defense in the second quarter and that allowed us to slow down Groveport some, rebound and get some transition opportunities for our kids.”
The Vikings took a possession lead in the third quarter, but the Cruisers were able to move back in front and led by two-to-three possessions for most of the final quarter.
“We had 15 turnovers in the first half alone, so that’s something we want to work on moving forward,” Barnett said. “It seemed like every time we got Groveport’s lead down to a possession or so that we’d give up a rebound or have a turnover that led to points going the other way.”
Meddock paced the Vikings with 18 points, Primmer followed with 16, Clayton Knox had 10 and Benschoter chipped in nine.
Scotty Lomax had 14 points and Abubaker Diallo added 12 for the Cruisers (4-4).
The Vikings (3-3) will look to rest up after playing three games in four days as the calendar flips to 2020. Teays Valley resumes Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday when it hosts Amanda-Clearcreek and then entertains Worthington Kilbourne on Saturday.
“It’ll be nice to get back into the gym and work on a few things we’ve seen over this stretch and then see how our kids respond this weekend,” Barnett said.