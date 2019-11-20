ASHVILLE — For much of the preseason, Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin has felt like he has been piecing together a puzzle.
While the Vikings (20-3, 14-0 in 2019) are coming off an outright Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship, they lost two starters to graduation and had two starters move to new schools.
“Out of our 10 players on the varsity roster, seven of them are sophomores and we also have a freshman, so we’re probably going to have the youngest basketball team in the league this season,” Younkin said. “I’ve been trying to fit the pieces we have into the puzzle so far, but I’ve been real pleased with how hard our girls are working and the improvement we’ve made so far.”
The program also took on a new leader in the offseason with Joel Baker resigning to become the school’s athletic director. Younkin, a Teays Valley alumnus, was quickly approved to take over the helm from Baker.
Younkin served seven seasons as the varsity assistant under former TV boys basketball coach Doug Etzler and then coached from 2014-16 at Westfall and guided the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the Scioto Valley Conference during his final season.
He has spent the past two seasons coaching girls basketball at Teays Valley West Middle School.
Younkin discussed how the Vikings will look to play this season.
“We want to continue to run the same motion offense that Joel used here and, on defense, we’ve been working on some different things to find the best fit for our girls,” he said. “We have good team speed, so we need to use that to our advantage on both offense and defense.
“We want to be a consistent team, working to improve our scoring as the season progresses and not give up any big scoring quarters to the teams we play.”
Junior guard Megan Bush is the lone returning starter and sophomore Ashley DeWeese moves from back-up to starting point guard.
“Megan is a seasoned guard who has played a lot of minutes and has a pretty good basketball IQ for a junior,” Younkin said. “Megan gave the team a big lift in some big games last season and we obviously want to tap into that more this season to use her speed.
“Ashley played a good bit coming off the bench last season, and she’s an energetic player who can shoot the ball some and also find the holes in the defense. I’m really happy to have her running our offense with her ability to do a little bit of everything.”
The Vikings will also look to incorporate 5-10 sophomore Ally Williard, sophomores Jenna Horsley and Chloe Foster and freshman Alyssa Brown.
“Ally gives us some size inside and she can also step out and shoot the basketball,” Younkin said. “Alyssa is 5-7, but she’s the strongest girl on the team and is also a quick player who can mix it up some inside and also play outside.
“Jenna is a good presence on the perimeter and Chloe will help Ashley with handling the basketball.”
Senior Zoe Allison will come off the bench and aid the team in different ways.
“Zoe is one of those program kids you love who is going to come off the bench and give us some really good minutes,” Younkin said. “She has a positive attitude and that rubs off.”
The Vikings open the season on Friday at Bishop Watterson.