Teays Valley finished its regular-season schedule on Saturday with a 6-1 loss non-league loss at the hands of host Dublin Scioto.
Senior Zach Cline scored the lone goal for the Vikings on a deep ball from Cole Sauerbrun late in the second half.
Mason Koch recorded a season-high 14 saves for Teays Valley, which were without three of its starters for the contest.
The Vikings (8-7-1) enter Division I Central District tournament play on Thursday, playing the winner of today’s match between Pickerington Central and Watkins Memorial, at a site to be determined.
Girls Soccer
Westfall 4,
Peebles 1
A pair of goals by Chloe Tanler in the second half helped Westfall close out visiting Peebles 4-1 on Monday in a Division III Southeast District sectional semifinal match.
Mahaley Farmer and Madalynn Yates assisted on the pair of goals.
Tanler assisted on both of the Mustangs’ tallies in the first half that were scored by Farmer and Yates.
The Mustangs (12-4) travel to top-seeded Alexander on Thursday for a sectional final.