Teays Valley hosted Bexley, Fairfield Christian and Zane Trace at the Pickaway County Family YMCA. Bexley took home top honors while the Vikings boys and girls both came in 2nd. Zane Trace was 3rd for the boys and 4th for the girls.
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 1st in the 100 Breast (1:24) and 2nd in the 100 Free (1:10)
CJ Arledge – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:29) and 2nd in the 500 Free (6:38)
Taylor Barrick – 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:34) and 3rd in the 50 Free (31.81)
Emma Ashcraft – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:51) and 3rd in the 100 Back (1:16)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 100 Free (1:28) and 5th in the 100 Back (1:49)
Martha McAllister – 5th in the 100 Breast (1:48) and 6th in the 200 Free (3:05)
Isabella Crego – 6th in the 50 Free (37.97) and 6th in the 100 Free (1:29)
400 Free Relay – Arledge, Feyh, McAllister and Fields finished 1st (5:16)
200 Medley Relay – Ashcraft, Arledge, Fields & Barrick was 2nd (2:15)
200 Free Relay – Ashcraft, Feyh, McAllister and Barrick placed 3rd (2:18)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 100 Fly (1:00) and 1st in the 100 Breast (1:10)
Mason Koch – 1st in the 500 Free (6:14) and 2nd in the 200 IM (2:33)
Harrison Mohr – 3rd in the 100 Back (1:20) and 4th in the 50 Free (27.50)
Nate Reynard – 3rd in the 200 Free (2:25) and 4th in the 100 Free (1:01)
Dallas Moore – 3rd in the 500 Free (7:36) and 6th in the 50 Free (28.68)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 200 IM (3:07) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:44)
Nathan Chapman – 4th in the 200 Free (2:53) and 10th in the 100 Free (1:20)
Bishoy Mouris – 6th in the 100 Back and 12th in the 50 Free (33.19)
Justin Ammeter – 10th in the 50 Free (31.78) and 11th in the 100 Free (1:22)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Moore was 2nd (2:05)
200 Medley Relay – Ammeter, Chapman, Brister and Mouris placed 3rd (2:31)
200 Free Relay – Mohr, Ammeter, Brister and Moore came in 3rd (2:02)