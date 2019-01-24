The Teays Valley swim teams traveled to the Ross County YMCA to compete in a tri-meet with Chillicothe and Zane Trace. The girls and boys teams both finished second behind the host Cavaliers.

Girls Results

Logan Fields – 1st in the 200 Free (2:16) and 2nd in the 50 Free (27.75)

Taylor Gordon – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:46) and 2nd in the 100 Free (1:07)

Cj Arledge – 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:15) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:16)

Kaylee Watson – 2nd in the 500 Free (7:43) and 3rd in the 100 Breast (1:35)

Taylor Barrick – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:47) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:41)

Julie Chabot – 5th in the 100 Free (1:19) and 5th in the 100 Breast (1:52)

Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 50 Free (37.93) and 5th in the 100 Back (1:58)

The 200 Medley Relay team of Watson, Arledge, Gordon and Chabot placed 2nd (2:27)

The 200 Free Relay team of Fields, Chabot, Arledge and Barrick came in 2nd (2:07)

The 400 Free Relay team of Fields, Barrick, Gordon and Watson finished 2nd (4:39)

Boys Results

Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 200 Free (2:06) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:11)

Reed Ashcraft – 1st in the 50 Free (26.02) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:07)

Colin Harrell – 1st in the 500 Free (5:59) and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:34)

Mason Koch – 2nd in the 100 Free (58.95) and 3rd in the 100 Back (1:17)

Brett Ewell – 3rd in the 200 Free (2:30) and 3rd in the 100 Free (1:01)

Ayden Gillilan – 3rd in the 500 Free (7:10) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:53)

Nate Reynard – 4th in the 100 Back (1:46) and 5th in the 50 Free (29.67)

Adrian Berrigan – 4th in the 100 Fly (1:21)

Nathan Chapman – 4th in the 100 Back (1:34)

The 200 Medley Relay team of Ashcraft, Hamilton, Ewell and Harrell placed 2nd (1:57) and the team of Reynard, Berrigan, Koch and Harrison Mohr came in 3rd (2:18)

The 200 Free Relay team of Hamilton, Ashcraft, Harrell and Gillilan finished 2nd (1:45) and the team of Berrigan, Chapman, Thilo Koppen and Matias Constantin came in 4th (2:16)

The 400 Free Relay relay team of Ewell, Reynard, Gillilan and Koch placed 2nd (4:20) and Constantin, Chapman, Koppen and Mohr finished 5th (5:30)

The Vikings will compete Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Mid-State League championship at Columbus Academy.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

