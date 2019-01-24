The Teays Valley swim teams traveled to the Ross County YMCA to compete in a tri-meet with Chillicothe and Zane Trace. The girls and boys teams both finished second behind the host Cavaliers.
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 1st in the 200 Free (2:16) and 2nd in the 50 Free (27.75)
Taylor Gordon – 2nd in the 200 IM (2:46) and 2nd in the 100 Free (1:07)
Cj Arledge – 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:15) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:16)
Kaylee Watson – 2nd in the 500 Free (7:43) and 3rd in the 100 Breast (1:35)
Taylor Barrick – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:47) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:41)
Julie Chabot – 5th in the 100 Free (1:19) and 5th in the 100 Breast (1:52)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 50 Free (37.93) and 5th in the 100 Back (1:58)
The 200 Medley Relay team of Watson, Arledge, Gordon and Chabot placed 2nd (2:27)
The 200 Free Relay team of Fields, Chabot, Arledge and Barrick came in 2nd (2:07)
The 400 Free Relay team of Fields, Barrick, Gordon and Watson finished 2nd (4:39)
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 200 Free (2:06) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:11)
Reed Ashcraft – 1st in the 50 Free (26.02) and 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:07)
Colin Harrell – 1st in the 500 Free (5:59) and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:34)
Mason Koch – 2nd in the 100 Free (58.95) and 3rd in the 100 Back (1:17)
Brett Ewell – 3rd in the 200 Free (2:30) and 3rd in the 100 Free (1:01)
Ayden Gillilan – 3rd in the 500 Free (7:10) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:53)
Nate Reynard – 4th in the 100 Back (1:46) and 5th in the 50 Free (29.67)
Adrian Berrigan – 4th in the 100 Fly (1:21)
Nathan Chapman – 4th in the 100 Back (1:34)
The 200 Medley Relay team of Ashcraft, Hamilton, Ewell and Harrell placed 2nd (1:57) and the team of Reynard, Berrigan, Koch and Harrison Mohr came in 3rd (2:18)
The 200 Free Relay team of Hamilton, Ashcraft, Harrell and Gillilan finished 2nd (1:45) and the team of Berrigan, Chapman, Thilo Koppen and Matias Constantin came in 4th (2:16)
The 400 Free Relay relay team of Ewell, Reynard, Gillilan and Koch placed 2nd (4:20) and Constantin, Chapman, Koppen and Mohr finished 5th (5:30)
The Vikings will compete Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Mid-State League championship at Columbus Academy.