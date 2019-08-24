The Teays Valley boys and girls cross country teams each opened the season on Saturday by taking second at the Dan Reid Invitational in Whitehall.
Lakewood won the nine-school boys invitational title with 21 points, followed by Teays Valley (50) and Bexley (55).
Top runners for the Vikings included Zach Hatfield (fourth, 18:13.9); Kyle Dennis (fifth, 18:20.2); Jared Herrel (12th, 18:58.6); Walker Branson (14th, 19:22.0) and Zach Sharrock (17th, 19:29.8).
Bexley won the four-school girls race with 22 points, followed by Teays Valley (52) and Lakewood (61).
Leading runners for the Vikings included Megan Bush (second, 21:32.0); Karoline Pees (fourth, 21:38.6); Caroline Winter (14th, 23:17.9); Mikella Meddock (17th, 23:47.6) and Lindsey Triplett (22nd, 25:17.6).
Three Pickaway County schools opened the season on Saturday running in the Bengal Division race, a mixture of Division I and II teams, at the Pickerington North Classic.
Northwest won the 20-school boys race with 104 points, followed by Waverly (117) and Pickerington Central (121).
Logan Elm led county schools by finishing 13th with 360 points.
Leading runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (37th, 18:16.9); Ian Shaeffer (60th, 18:54.2); Konnor Starkey (90th, 19:30.6); Trace Smith (103rd, 19:46.1) and Drew Tomlinson (116th, 20:00.4).
Westfall was 15th with 415 points.
Top runners for the Mustangs included Preston Fyffe (47th, 18:40.6); Tyler Shipley (54th, 18:45.6); Braden Johnson (145th, 20:52.1); Dakota Warren (151st, 20:59.7) and Thomas Martin (166th, 21:16.7).
Circleville followed in 16th with 431 points.
Running for the Tigers were Colton Pinkerton (fifth, 16:47.5); Kaleb Nungester (77th, 19:10.3); Ben Mogan (192nd, 22:08.8); Ayush Patel (206th, 22:45.9) and Trey Bigam (213th, 22:53.4).
New Albany won the 25-school girls race with 79 points, followed by Marysville (82) and Pickerington Central (115).
Logan Elm paced county schools by finishing 18th with 510 points.
Top runners for the Braves included Emma Lands (52nd, 23:03.2); Tayla Tootle (89th, 24:03.0); Karlee Thomas (163rd, 25:46.4); Kaleigh Spires (223rd, 27:18.6) and Ally Cotton (254th, 28:28.9).
Westfall was 20th with 542 points.
Leading runners for the Mustangs included Olivia Barnes (71st, 23:18.9); Kylee Henry (95th, 24:11.2); Carmen Walters (184th, 26:22.7); Grace Marcum (194th, 26:33.8) and Kendra Lindsey (324th, 32:41.5).
Circleville didn't have enough runners for a team score. Participating for the Tigers were Audrey Fausnaugh (105th, 24:20.8); Courtney Reid (164th, 25:50.8); Whitley Calder (174th, 26:01.6) and Kirsten Metzger (245th, 28:02.9).
Amanda-Clearcreek made the trip on Saturday to Licking County, opening its season in the Newark Catholic Invitational.
Fredericktown won the 20-school boys race with 112 points, followed by Fairfield Union (119) and Fisher Catholic (134).
Amanda-Clearcreek didn't have enough runners for a team score. Participating for the Aces were Garrett Dearth (66th, 19:18.6); Trevor Spence (83rd, 19:49.8); Trent Palombo (131rd, 21:53.1) and Cole Reynolds (154th, 23:39.5).