The Teays Valley girls cross country team finished seventh with 167 points in the Division I race on Saturday at the McGowan Invitational held at Watkins Memorial.
Lancaster topped the 15-school field with 89, followed by New Albany (95) and Olentangy Liberty (105).
Top runners for the Vikings included Megan Bush (11th, 19:54.8); Karoline Pees (15th, 20:24.5); Caroline Winter (34th, 21:16.1); Mikella Meddock (46th, 21:28.2) and Elise Pickett (61st, 22:16.8).
The Teays Valley boys finished 13th with 311 points.
Olentangy Liberty topped the 19-school field with 53 points, followed by Granville (94) and New Albany (105).
Leading runners for the Vikings included Zach Hatfield (21st, 16:56.0); Kyle Dennis (53rd, 17:31.2); Jared Herrel (64th, 17:46.9); Wilson Ewing (85th, 18:10.5) and Zach Sharrock (88th, 18:13.4).
The Logan Elm boys ran in the Division II race and placed 14th with 388 points, while Amanda-Clearcreek took 24th with 649 points.
Unioto topped the 26-school field with 71 points, followed by Lakewood (118) and Jonathan Alder (146).
Top runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (31st, 17:33.6); Drew Tomlinson (92nd, 18:52.3); Hayden Shiller (95th, 18:53.4); Trace Smith (97th, 18:57.4) and Konnor Starkey (108th, 19:09.3).
Leading runners for the Aces included Trevor Spence (93rd, 18:52.6); Garrett Dearth (106th, 19:08.4); Ryan Chambers (172nd, 20:40.7); Trent Palombo (194th, 21:10.7) and Cole Reynolds (252nd, 23:11.1).
Granville topped the 25-school girls field with 56 points, followed by Bexley (79) and Shawnee (103).
The Logan Elm girls finished 22nd with 558 points.
Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (75th, 22:54.1); Tayla Tootle (101st, 23:53.9); Karlee Thomas (110th, 24:04.1); Kaleigh Spires (201st, 26:51.7) and Ally Cotton (206th, 27:10.10).
Amanda-Clearcreek didn't have enough girls to qualify for a team score.
Running for the Aces were Autumn Parry (127th, 24:34.6); Riley Mckeska (150th, 25:17.1); Karlee Parry (174th, 25:49.6) and Abbie Rhymer (213th, 27:38.5).
Tigers, Mustangs at ZT
The Circleville boys finished 11th with 349 points on Saturday at the Zane Trace Invitational.
Athens topped the 20-school field with 91 points, followed by Miami Trace (119) and Little Miami (127).
Top runners for the Tigers included Colton Pinkerton (fifth, 17:18.74); Kaleb Nungester (48th, 19:16.51); Eli Snyder (108th, 21:57.03); Ayush Patel (125th, 22:31.44) and Trey Bigam (149th, 23:03.17).
Westfall was 12th with 357.
Leading runners for the Mustangs included Tyler Shipley (ninth, 17:50.05); Braden Johnson (79th, 20:39.68); Thomas Martin (83rd, 21:01.84); Kody Day (124th, 22:30.89) and Aiden Bivens (138th, 22:50.50).
On the girls side, Athens topped the 19-school field with 98 points, followed by Little Miami (112) and Westerville South (137).
Westfall finished 13th with 293 points.
Top runners for the Mustangs included Olivia Barnes (21st, 22:38.91); Kylee Henry (23rd, 23:02.75); Carmen Walters (89th, 27:08.27); Grace Marcum (93rd, 27:17.23) and Kendra Lindsey (139th, 31:24.75).
Circleville was 18th with 441 points.
Running for the Tigers were Audrey Fausnaugh (57th, 25:12.60); Courtney Reid (86th, 26:59.01); Alexia Teets (125th, 29:26.26); Tori Bircher (142nd, 32:08.63) and Addison Lowe (160th, 36:33.85).