CIRCLEVILLE — The Teays Valley baseball team defeated Circleville 5-2 on Wednesday night.
The Vikings took an early 4-0 lead in the second inning and added another run in the fourth before the Tigers scored in the fifth.
Teays Valley opened with a three-run first inning. Jeremiah Fabbro put the first run on the board for the Vikings after Ivan Smith singled on a line drive. The next play saw Matt Farmer single on a line drive which gave Landon Vandegrift the opportunity to cross home plate. The final run of the inning was scored by Smith after Thomas Sites doubled on a fly ball.
In the second inning, Hayden Wells scored after Vandegrift singled on a ground ball. This score gave Teays Valley a 4-0 lead over the Tigers until the fourth inning.
Ben France crossed home plate after Vandegrift hit a sacrifice fly giving Teays Valley a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers responded with two of their own runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Logan Smith scored the first run for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth after Matt Bradley singled on a ground ball. With Tate DeBord at bat, Scottie Moats advanced to third and Austin Gray advanced to second on a wild pitch. DeBord then grounded out, but not before Moats crossed home plate.
The Tigers were unable to get a comeback win and Teays Valley got the 5-2 win.
Vikings’ Coach Mark Colburn said going into Wednesday’s game, they knew Circleville is a good team with a good coaching staff.
“Just like every coach in every sport, I told our guys to come out of the gates fast and get on the board early. We were fortunate to be able to do so [Wednesday] night.”
Smith had a good performance for the Vikings with 1 run, 2 hits, and 1 RBI. Colburn said he has been a constant contributor for his team this season.
“He battled in the batter’s box in his at bats and made a couple key plays at first to get us out of trouble in a couple of innings.”
On Monday, the Vikings will host St. Charles in a Sectional semifinal game. Colburn said Teays Valley’s remaining regular season is filled with good teams that will help them prepare for the Central District Tournament.
“We just need to keep our energy and enthusiasm at a high level throughout these games to give ourselves a chance. There are always things we will need to get better at and with an off-day Friday we will have an opportunity to do so.”
Stats for Teays Valley:
Landon Vandegrift: 1 run, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Ivan Smith: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Jeremiah Fabbro: 1 run, 1 hit
Hayden Wells: 1 run
Matt Farmer: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Thomas Sites: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Ben France: 1 run
Stats for Circleville:
Matt Bradley: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Tate DeBord: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Logan Smith: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 stolen base
Scottie Moats: 1 run
Trent Smith: 1 hit