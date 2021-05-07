ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley’s varsity boys tennis team had two consecutive wins this week against Logan Elm and Bishop Ready — The Vikings won on Thursday 3-2 against the Braves and on Wednesday against 4-1 Bishop Ready.
On Thursday, the Vikings welcomed fellow Mid-State League member Logan Elm to Ashville for what would be a close league contest.
Starting off in the singles matches, Teays Valley senior Eli Burgett faced-off against Logan Elm senior Ian Berger — beating the Brave 6-2 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set, giving the Vikings their first team point on the evening.
Fellow senior Viking Jack Kennedy competed in the second singles match-up against sophomore Jude Schaal. Kennedy wasted no time on the court going 6-0 in the first and second sets — Teays Valley now up 2-0 against the visiting Braves.
In the last match in the singles category, freshman Viking Owen Kennedy faced-off against junior Brave Jonathan Bottenhouse. The young Viking took the upperclassman to task, beating the Brave 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second set — Teays Valley now at 3-0 against the Braves.
While Teays Valley saw success in the singles matches, the home team struggled once the doubles commenced.
In the first doubles match-up, the Braves’ tandem of Xander Carroll and Jaden Easter were too much for Vikings’ freshmen Coen VanScoter and McCoy Samlow, beating the duo 6-0 in the first set and 6-2 in the second set.
In the final match of the day, Braves’ senior Blade Chrysler and sophomore Owen Braun also surpass the Vikings’ freshman duo of Zach Helenthal and Landon Zealer 7-5 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set — Leaving the final team score at 3-2, Vikings win.
Earlier in the week, the Vikings also competed against the Bishop Ready Silver Knights on Wednesday also at home.
In the first singles match, Burgett beat junior Adam Bennett 6-4 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set giving Teays Valley its first points of the match.
In the second singles match, Jack added another team point for the Vikings after going 6-2 in first and second sets against senior Dario Scott — Teays Valley now up 2-0.
Freshman Viking Owen also stayed consistent against sophomore Ryan Petrella, beating the Silver Knight 6-0 in both the first and second sets — Teays Valley now up 3-0 in team points.
Further into the match and now in the double’s category, freshmen Helenthal and Samlow got another point for their team after taking down the senior company of Mitchell Clark and Elias Wahl 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set.
The last match proved to be troublesome for Vikings’ VanScoter and freshman Simon Jones who took on Silver Knights’ freshmen Kenny Knight and Nathan Bennett. The contest went the distance after Bishop Ready won the first set 6-3 and lost the second set 3-6. In place of a third set, the duos entered a super-tiebreaker with the Silvers Knights having the last laugh, beating the Teays Valley tandem 10-6.
While Bishop Ready won the last match, it was not enough as Teays Valley clinched after the third singles match.