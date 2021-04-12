CIRCLEVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings went 1-for-1 this past weekend after competing against league opponent Circleville and out-of-league challenger Marysville. The Vikings outlasted the Tigers 9-8 but went on to suffer a loss to the Monarchs 4-2.
Last Friday, the Vikings ventured down to the county seat for a Mid-State League matchup against the Circleville Tigers. The competition was close for most of the game and both squads went scoreless after one inning played.
At the top of the second inning, Circleville collected a pair of runs against the visiting Vikings. After switching to home plate, the Vikings responded with a trio of runs of their own — now ahead of the Tigers 3-2 at the end of the second inning.
For the Vikings, No. 5 Tommy Williams scored first for the visiting team when he doubled on a 3-2 count and scored one run.
Further into the third, Teay Valley recorded another pair of runs with Circleville going scoreless. However, the Tigers attempted to claw back to into the lead and did so by scoring one run in the fourth and three in the fifth inning.
In the fifth, Circleville’s No. 1 Evan Justice took credit for most of the points scored — doing so on a groundout.
At the top of the sixth inning, the visiting Vikings trailed the Tigers 6-5. The home team did not score in the sixth, but the Vikings took back the lead after scoring two more runs in the sixth.
In the seventh, both teams recorded two runs before the game was called in favor of the visiting Vikings. At the end of the Friday game, the Vikings took home the win on the road 9-8.
Bats popped on Friday as both teams recorded a total of 17 hits. Teays Valley recorded 11 hits with one team error and Circleville tallied six hits with three team errors.
In terms of pitching, Vikings’ No. 11 Tyler Love led the team to victory on the mound. He threw for four innings, recording six runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. In relief roles, both No. 34 Connor Russell and No. 9 Gauge Pennell threw for one inning apiece.
In one inning, Russell recorded no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. For Pennell, the relief pitcher saw two runs on one hit with no strikeouts and one walk.
On the other side, Circleville also split time on the mound between No. 3 Max Brooks and No. 7 Mikey Vandagriff. Vandagriff pitched for four innings and recorded four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Brooks recorded five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
On the following day, the Vikings were once again on the road, but this time for an out-of-league competition against the Monarchs of Marysville. After concluding a close game, the day prior, the Vikings yet again found themselves in a tight contest Saturday morning.
The Monarchs did not score at the top of the first inning. Taking advantage of their missed opportunity, the Vikings got on the board early scoring one run at the bottom of the first.
For the Vikings, their first points came from No. 23 Landon Brent who hit into a fielder’s choice and scored one run.
Further into the third inning, the Monarchs saw another missed opportunity at bat giving the Vikings a chance to score another run at the bottom of the inning.
Now at the top of the fifth inning, Marysville garnered a plethora of runs to quickly take over the lead. With four runs scored by the Monarchs, Teays Valley did not come back after losing the lead.
In what was a low-hitting affair this time around, the Monarchs scored four runs on five hits after playing seven innings. For Teays Valley, the Vikings recorded two runs on four hits. Both teams experienced zero team errors.
In the pitching world, Vikings’ No. 32 Sam Sethna took the loss at the mound — throwing for four innings and recording three runs on four hits with no strikeouts and two walks. In a relief role, No. 22 Landon Guisinger saw one run on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks.
Teays Valley’s No. 5 Tommy Williams went 3-for-3 at the plate and lead the team in hits on Saturday morning.