PICKERINGTON — The Vikings’ golf season came to an end on Oct. 6 at the OHSAA Division I Central Boys’ Sectional Tournament.
The Vikings placed 14 out of 15 teams and did not receive the chance to move on. They had a team score of 350.
Individually, out of 80 teams, Teays Valley had James Bush score the least with his 79 — 40 on the front nine and 39 on the back nine — to give him spot 24.
Eli Gregg claimed spot 42 with his two 41s on the nines for a total of 82, and Nate Conkle placed 64th with his 25 and 48 for a 93 total.
Danny Crane was in spot 67 with his 44 and 52 for a total 96, followed by Vance Hanger in spot 72 with a 47 on the front nine and a 52 on the back nine for a 99 final.