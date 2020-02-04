AMANDA — Over the first half of the season, Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett knew his team would likely have to outscore an opponent to post a win.
The Vikings showed their growth on the defensive end of the court on Tuesday, forcing 18 turnovers and being able to grind out a 46-41 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Amanda-Clearcreek.
“Our kids knew we had to improve on the defensive end from how we started the season and that’s something they’ve been working on in practice,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “I felt like we really got after it on defense, being aggressive but staying in good position. We were able to get some deflections and force Amanda into some uncomfortable situations.”
Teays Valley avenged a 64-56 loss to Amanda-Clearcreek last month and held senior guard Jayse Miller, who scored 24 points in the first meeting, to just a three-pointer.
“Miller is a pretty good basketball player and he really hurt us in the first meeting,” Barnett said. “Riely Weiss stepped up, guarded Miller hard and locked him down.
“If you can takeaway the other team’s best play defensively, that’s a good place to start.”
Back-to-back baskets by Weiss allowed the Vikings to close the first quarter by scoring seven of the final 10 points to take a 15-9 lead.
The Vikings were an efficient 5 of 10 (50 percent) from the field in a 13-4 second quarter. A pair of three-pointers off the shooting hand of Adam Benschoter and three points courtesy of Trey Purdon allowed Teays Valley to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Amanda-Clearcreek struggled holding onto the basketball in the first half, turning it over 11 times and shooting just 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) from the field.
“I felt like, especially in the first half and really the first three quarters, that Teays Valley outworked us,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Jamie Justus said. “We were lackadaisical on the floor, we weren’t running crisp cuts on offense and we were extremely careless with the basketball.”
After being checked to just 21 points over the first three quarters of play, the Aces finally erupted for a 20-point fourth quarter. Amanda-Clearcreek opened the period on a 13-5 run, led by Lane Stevens scoring six points, to trim its deficit to 41-34, following a basket courtesy of Peyton Madison midway through the period.
“Credit our kids for showing some resolve there in the fourth quarter. We were led by our seniors and then Lane had some nice plays, as well,” Justus said. “Our kids worked hard there in the fourth quarter, but we put ourselves behind the eight-ball after the start we had and we were too far behind.”
The Aces were unable to trim into that seven-point deficit until Jeff Bolin canned a three-pointer in the final seconds to make the final 46-41.
Barnett was glad to see his team rise to the challenge in the fourth quarter after the Aces’ run.
“We had 10 point leads against Fairfield Union and Canal Winchester at halftime, and lost both of those games, and we had a 12-point lead against Circleville and had to go to overtime to win that one,” he said. “Amanda made a run at us, playing good defense, rebounding and that led to some offense for them, but I was happy to see our kids continue to battle and respond to maintain our lead when it got down to seven.”
No players reached double figures for the Vikings, but the visitors did put seven players into the scoring column with a balanced effort. Eli Burgett led the way with nine points to go with five rebounds, Weiss contributed eight points, five assists and four rebounds, Benschoter also had eight points and Camden Primmer added seven points and five rebounds.
“We really moved the basketball well at times and it shows with how balanced we were,” Barnett said. “We honestly don’t know who is going to lead us scoring wise from game-to-game, and I like that unselfish nature from our kids.”
Madison paced the Aces with 14 points and Stevens added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Aces (10-8, 5-6) host Horizon Science on Thursday for a non-league game, while the Vikings (8-10, 6-5) continue league play on Saturday when they host Bloom-Carroll.