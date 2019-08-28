The Teays Valley girls golf team cruised to a 176-254 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Circleville on Wednesday at Foxfire Golf Club.
Caroline Chafin posted a nine-hole score of 40 to lead the Vikings and also capture medalist honors, followed by Brooke DeVolld (42), Audrey Keplar (43) and Ashton Anderson (51). Also playing for TV were Haley Babcock (55) and Isabella Crego (58).
“I am happy to see many of our girls becoming more consistent with their play,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “Even though the girls have individual scores it comes down to a team score in the end.
“It is really nice knowing that any of the bottom half can step up and shoot a good round as Ashton did tonight.”
Sidney Gray paced the Tigers with a scorecard of 49.
Mustangs win tri-match
Maddi Shoults posted a score of 39 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and help Westfall to a tri-match win over host Logan Elm and Fairfield Union at Cooks Creek Golf Club.
The Mustangs posted a nine-hole score of 181, followed by Fairfield Union (233) and Logan Elm (249).
Ella Seeley followed Shoults with 46, and Liz Hart and Emily Cook each shot 48 for Westfall.
Olivia Huffman paced the Braves with 50, followed by Elayna Locke (63), Erica Dale (67) and Ellie Kidd (69).