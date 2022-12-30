Vikings Have A New Football Coach

ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley High School athletic department is excited to welcome Brian Cross as the next head football coach at TVHS, pending Board approval on January 9, according to a press release from the school system. Cross joins Viking Nation with decades of experience in coaching high school football as well as numerous awards and coaching accomplishments.


