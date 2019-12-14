Teays Valley grabbed a key defensive rebound in the closing seconds off a free throw that host Liberty Union had to miss to hold on for an 82-80 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
“Anytime you can win on the road in this league, which is really deep and talented this season, it’s a plus,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Liberty Union is a much improved team this season, which its win earlier this week over a really good program like Grandview Heights showed us coming into the game.”
Adam Benschoter led all scorers with 25 points, including a dunk, for the Vikings, Garrett Meddock followed with 14, Riely Weiss had 11 and Trey Purdon added 10.
“Our kids continued to share the basketball well and did a nice job of looking for good shots that they were able to knock down,” Barnett said. “Adam is shooting with confidence, he’s giving us some good rebounding and then he’s also having to guard typically a taller post player, but he has enough spring in his step to be able and do a good job.”
The Vikings opened the night with a 23-18 lead, paced by nine points off the shooting hand of Meddock.”Garrett stepped up and hit three big threes there in the first to get us going,” Barnett said.
The Vikings expanded their lead in the third quarter to 63-51, led by Benschoter dropping in eight points. Liberty Union outscored the Vikings 29-19 in the fourth quarter.
“We definitely saw some things we need to continue to work and tighten up on, especially on the defensive end,” Barnett said. “We need to continue working on getting in good position and contesting shots.
“We knew with playing at a faster pace this season that we’d give up a few more points, but 80 is way too many.”
Jacob Berlekamp had 24 points and Kaleb Riddle added 19 to pace the Lions (1-4, 0-2).
The Vikings (2-0, 1-0) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Circleville.
Amanda-Clearcreek 57,
Hamilton Twp. 46
Amanda-Clearcreek earned its first MSL-Buckeye win of the season on Friday over visiting Hamilton Township.
No other information was available at press time.
The Aces (2-2, 1-1) continue league play on Tuesday at Fairfield Union.
Piketon 52,
Westfall 39
Piketon used a 20-11 fourth quarter on Friday to pull away for a 52-39 Scioto Valley Conference win over host Westfall.
Luke Blackburn had 12 points and Hayden Lemaster added 10 for the Mustangs (2-3, 0-1), who host Adena today for a conference game.
New Hope 53,
Calvary Christian 48
New Hope shot 4/31 from the field, including 1/11 from three point range, in the first half and found itself trailing Calvary Christian 18-12 at halftime.
The Statesmen were able to hang close in the first half with defensive pressure that forced 11 turnovers and limited second chance opportunities for the bigger Spartans.
“We were fortunate to weather the storm by relying on our defensive pressure. We felt good to be down only six points,” New Hope coach Shane Roese said.
Calvary scored the first basket of the second half to take a 20-12 lead but then the Statesmen found their rhythm against the half court zone. New Hope scored 19 points in the third frame, led by Caleb Heidish’s 11 points, to cut the margin to 32-31.
Heidish scored 10 more in the final quarter as the Statesmen continued to pressure and wear down the visiting Spartan to capture a 53-48 win.
“We continued to play strong defense and Caleb got hot to break us out of the offensive rut”, Roese said.
Heidish paced the Statesmen (3-2) with 23 points, including five three-point goals and Holden Roese chipped in nine points.
Girls Basketball
Calvary Christian 40,
New Hope 39
New Hope led for all but four seconds on Friday, but it was the most important seconds in a 40-39 loss to visiting Calvary Christian.
The Statesmen opened the game with a 20-13 lead, with six players taking part in the offense. Rebecca Highfield drained a trio of three-pointers to pace the run.
Sara Pruitt led the Statesmen with 12 points.