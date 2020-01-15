Teays Valley hosted the annual Teays Valley Viking Invitational at the Pickaway County Family YMCA. Chillicothe’s girls and River View’s boys won the eight team event. For the Vikings, the boys came in 4th and the girls finished 5th.
Boys Results
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 200 IM (2:12) and 1st in the 100 Fly (58.65)
Mason Koch – 3rd in the 500 Free (5:59) and 5th in the 200 Free (2:12)
Nate Reynard – 7th in the 100 Back (1:14) and 9th in the 100 Fly (1:11)
Nathan Chapman – 9th in the 500 Free (7:33) and 9th in the 100 Breast (1:31)
Harrison Mohr – 10th in the 100 Back (1:19) and 11th in the 100 Free (1:04)
Dallas Moore – 11th in the 50 Free (27.71) and 12th in the 100 Free (1:04)
Noah Brister – 11th in the 200 Free (2:33) and 13th in the 100 Free (1:05)
Bishoy Mouris – 18th in the 50 Free (30.45) and 18th in the 100 Free (1:17)
Justin Ammeter – 21st in the 100 Free (1:19) and 22nd in the 50 Free (31.89)
200 Medley Relay – Reynard, Koch, Hamilton and Brister placed 6th (2:02)
200 Free Relay – Hamilton Moore, Reynard and Koch came in 3rd (1:44)
400 Free Relay – Mohr, Chapman, Brister and Moore finished 6th (4:44)
Girls Results
Logan Fields – 1st in the 500 Free (5:56) and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:31)
Cj Arledge – 2nd in the 100 Free (1:05) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:21)
Taylor Barrick – 6th in the 200 Free (2:37) and 7th in the 500 Free (7:19)
Julie Chabot – 8th in the 100 Back (1:27) and 10th in the 50 Free (34.91)
Cassie Feyh – 13th in the 50 Free (35.67) and 13th in the 100 Free (1:25)
Martha McAllister – 13th in the 200 Free (3:02) and 13th in the 100 Breast (1:44)
200 Medley Relay – Chabot, Arledge, Fields and Barrick placed 7th (2:23)
200 Free Relay – Arledge, Chabot, Feyh and McAllister came in 7th (2:24)
400 Free Relay – Fields, Feyh, McAllister and Barrick finished 8th (5:18)