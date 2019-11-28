Teays Valley’s boys swim team topped the five team field Wednesday night with 94 points in their first home swim meet of the season at the Pickaway County YMCA. The rest of the teams scored as follows; Mount Vernon (31), Logan Elm (29), Westfall (12) and Hamilton Township (10).
Parker Hamilton – 1st in the 50 Free (25.31) and 1st in the 500 Free (5:53)
Mason Koch – 1st in the 200 IM (2:42) and 2nd in the 100 Breast (1:22)
Nate Reynard – 1st in the 200 Free (2:25) and 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:14)
Ayden Gillilan – 2nd in the 100 Free (1:02) and 2nd in the 100 Back (1:18)
Harrison Mohr – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:36) and 3rd in the 100 Free (1:09)
Dallas Moore – 2nd in the 50 Free (30.36) and 4th in the 100 Free (1:11)
Nathan Chapman – 3rd in the 200 IM (3:27) and 4th in the 100 Back (1:54)
Noah Brister – 4th in the 100 Breast (1:41) and 5th in the 50 Free (32.61)
Justin Ammeter – 6th in the 50 Free (33.41) and 8th in the 100 Free (1:38)
Bishoy Mouris – 7th in the 100 Free (1:27) and 8th in the 50 Free (37.25)
The 200 Medley Relay team of Gillilan, Koch, Hamilton and Reynard was 1st (2:03).
The 200 Free Relay team of Koch, Reynard, Gillilan and Hamilton placed 1st (1:48) and the team of Moore, Mouris, Chapman and Ammeter was 2nd (2:18).
The 400 Free Relay team of Mohr, Moore, Brister and Ammeter came in 1st (4:54).
Mount Vernon came in first on the girls side with 95 points followed by Teays Valley (64), Logan Elm (29), Circleville (15) and Westfall (4).
Logan Fields – 1st in the 200 IM (2:31) and 2nd in the 100 Fly (1:19)
CJ Arledge – 1st in the 50 Free (29.90) and 2nd in the 500 Free (6:42)
Emma Ashcraft – 2nd in the 200 Free (2:31) and 4th in the 100 Breast (1:38)
Julie Chabot – 3rd in the 100 Fly (1:38) and 4th in the 200 Free (2:44)
Martha McAllister – 3rd in the 100 Back (1:40) and 4th in the 200 IM (3:29)
Taylor Barrick – 4th in the 100 Free (1:11) and 5th in the 100 Breast (1:41)
Isabella Crego – 4th in the 100 Back (1:42) and 10th in the 100 Free (1:35)
Cassie Feyh – 5th in the 50 Free (36.73) and 8th in the 100 Free (1:26)
The 200 Medley Relay team of Ashcraft, Arledge, Fields and Barrick was 2nd (2:17).
The 200 Free Relay team of McAllister, Crego, Feyh, and Chabot came in 3rd (2:35).
The 400 Free Relay team of Fields, Arledge, Barrick and Ashcraft finished 2nd (4:37) and Chabot, Feyh, Crego and McAllister was 3rd (5:59).