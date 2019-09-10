Brooke DeVolld shot a nine-hole score of 39 to earn medalist honors in a 185-210 Mid-State League Buckeye Division score on Tuesday over host Fairfield Union at Pumpkin Vine Golf Course.
Audrey Keplar followed with 41, Ashton Anderson had 51 and Isabella Crego shot 54. Also playing for the Vikings were Hayley Babcock (54) and London Fields (56).
The Vikings host Fairfield Union on Thursday at Foxfire.
Boys Golf
Circleville 175,
Liberty Union 198
Austin Hulse turned in a nine-hole score of 41 on Tuesday to help Circleville defeat visiting Liberty Union in a match held at the Pickaway Country Club.
Drew Meadows followed with 43, Wyatt Allison had 45 and Garrett Brooks shot 46. Also playing for the Tigers were Todd Keller (51), Alex Turnbull (65) and Shannon Smith (68).