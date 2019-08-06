Over the past two years, the Teays Valley and Fairfield Union boys golf teams have battled throughout the Mid-State League Buckeye Division season and settled for sharing the league championship.
Fairfield Union took the early lead in this season’s championship race on Tuesday, finishing first in the league’s preseason match held at Crown Hill Golf Club.
Led by medalist Blake Ranegar’s round of 75, the Falcons turned in a final team scorecard of 334. Teays Valley (345) and Bloom-Carroll (346) followed in a razor thin race for second.
Ayden Gillilan finished second in the field with a tally of 79 for the Vikings, followed by JD Lathem (88), Kyle Wingo (89) and Adam Benschoter (89). Also playing for TV were Danny Crane (89) and Eli Rings (93).
Logan Elm finished fourth out of seven teams with 370.
Jacob Smith paced the Braves with 89, followed by Jaren Stover (91), Dilon Riffle (95) and Colton Mace (95). Also playing for LE were Ryan Kraft (101) and Avery Clouse (104).
Amanda-Clearcreek followed in fifth with 435.
Darren Huatev turned in a round of 101, followed by Forrest Doersam (106), Landon Horn (110) and Evan Milless (118).
Circleville finished seventh with 457.
Austin Hulse posted a score of 96, followed by Wyatt Allison (100), Alex Turnbull (130) and Garrett Brooks (131). Also playing for the Tigers was Shannon Smith (167).