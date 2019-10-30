ASHVILLE — Teays Valley isn’t in a sharing mood this week as it prepares to travel to Bloom-Carroll on Friday for a key Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
The Vikings (7-2, 5-0) clinched a share of their third consecutive league championship last week with a 28-21 win over Amanda-Clearcreek and can claim the title outright with a win over the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1).
“In all the years Teays Valley has had football, there have been only three undefeated league championship teams and two of those have been in the last five seasons,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “Our kids are excited about going over to Bloom-Carroll and having a chance to add another gold football to the trophy case.
“That’s something we value as a program and it’s our first goal every year, because a good season starts with winning the league and then you build off that if you can.”
If Bloom-Carroll would win, the two teams would share the title for a second consecutive season and Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2, 4-1) could also grab a share with a win over Logan Elm.
Bloom-Carroll also needs to win the game in order to make the playoffs in Division IV, Region 15.
Senior quarterback Otto Kuhns (103-161 passing for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns; 79 carries for 364 yards and four scores) hasn’t played the past two weeks due to an injury.
Sophomore KJ Benedict (24-35 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns; 12 rushes for 46 yards and two scores) has started the past two weeks against Fairfield Union and Logan Elm.
“We’re going to be ready for both quarterbacks, but we’re expecting Otto to play since the league and the possibility of Bloom-Carroll going to the playoffs is on the line,” Weber said. “I like the way our defense is playing right now. It was dominant in the second half against Amanda last week and we’re pretty athletic there and are flying to the football.
“Whomever is playing quarterback for Bloom-Carroll, we want to continue to get pressure with our front four. That makes a big difference in trying to stop the run and the pass.”
Weber believes a tough win over the Aces will help prepare the Vikings for the Bulldogs.
“Amanda’s a quality team and that was a battle. It was fast, it was tough and it was physical,” he said. “Those games prepare you if you have to face another quality team the following week, which is the case for us this week.
“Our kids seem to play a little faster, run a little harder and fly to the football a little better coming off a tough battle.”
Bloom-Carroll is coming off a 41-20 win over Logan Elm, where it led 14-0 after a quarter and 28-6 at intermission.
The Vikings are scoring 28.8 points per game and allowing 14.3 points, while the Bulldogs are averaging 32.8 points and yielding 14.4 points per outing.
Teays Valley won last year’s tilt 35-10 and have won the past five meetings.