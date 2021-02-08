CARROLL — The Vikings lost in a Mid-State League contest last Friday night after venturing out to meet the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs on their home turf.
According to Teays Valley Boys Basketball Coach Brian Barnett, Friday night was a tough night for the squad. In the beginning, the Vikings were down 8-0 but rebounded after two baskets from No. 25 Eli Burgett.
At the end of the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs lead the Vikings 13-7. In the second quarter, Barnett commented that the team guarded better and that, at some points, they were able to bring the scoring gap down to two points.
“We went inside to our bigs and they were able to get a lot of good looks, but could not get the game tied,” Barnett told The Circleville Herald.
At halftime, the Bulldogs lead the Vikings by a score of 21-15. In the third, the story remained much of the same as the Vikings went down nine to 10 points against the Bulldogs. However, both teams were equal in how much they contributed to their overall score.
At the end of the third quarter, both the Bulldogs and the Vikings scored 13 points apiece. In the fourth, there were several times were the Vikings found themselves down four but could not score s basket.
After making a couple team mistakes, the Bulldogs smelled blood and capitalized on the situation — propelling the lead to 15 points in the fourth.
“We battled all night, but had some untimely turnovers in critical situations,” Barnett said. “I though Bloom Carroll did a nice job of spreading us out and getting to the paint for baskets. We struggled to get by them offensively tonight, we went inside and did some damage in the 2nd and 3rd periods. Eil Burgett and Liam Sachs both had solid games tonight. Bloom [Carroll] is a good team; they are very patient and offensively are strong enough to get the ball where they want it for the shot, they want. They are also very solid on the defensive end of the floor.”
Bloom-Carroll 55, Teays Valley 38
Teays Valley 7 8 13 10 — 38
Bloom Carroll 13 8 13 21 —55
TEAYS VALLEY
Cameron Dyas-Rogers 2 0-1 5, Luke Sachs 1 0-1 3, Peyton Weiler 2 0-2 6, Jackson Smith 1 0-1 3, Eli Burgett 4 0-0 8, Camden Primmer 2 0-3 7, Liam Sachs 3 0-0 6 TOTALS: 15 4-4 38