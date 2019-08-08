Teays Valley edged Pickaway County rival Westfall by two strokes on Thursday to win the Madison-Plains Invitational.
The Vikings topped the eight-school field at Locust Hills with a nine-hole score of 161, followed by the Mustangs (163) and Fairbanks (183).
Brooke DeVolld paced the Vikings with a 35, Caroline Chafin and Audrey Keplar each shot 39 and Isabella Crego turned in a 48. Also playing for TV were Ashton Anderson (49) and Haley Babcock (52).
“I am not sure that we have ever had three scores in the 30s for a match,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “I knew we should be solid this season, but these girls have played two matches and broken at least two school records.
“Our focus has been to improve on what you can control, let what you cannot go, and stay focused.”
Westfall sophomore Maddi Shoults turned in a six-under-par 30 to claim medalist honors and shatter the nine-hole program record.
“Maddi was pretty aggressive on the course today and she hit some unbelievable shots,” Westfall coach Kevin Shoults said.
Ella Seeley followed with 40, Emily Cook had 46 and Elizabeth Hart fired a 47. Also playing for the Mustangs were Maddie Cook (48) and Makayla Bryant (56).
“Our girls have meshed well together and they work and practice well together,” Shoults said. “We’re doing a lot of good things and we’re playing smart for the first week of the season, but it’s also a process and I know we can continue to work and get better as the season continues to meet our goals.”